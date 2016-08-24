Silvestre de Sousa: is odds-on to win a second Flat jockeys' championship PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

De Sousa odds-on after six winners in two days



ALL the even-money available on Tuesday morning about Silvestre de Sousa retaining his Flat jockeys' championship has disappeared after the the title leader rode a double at Epsom to take his tally at the track to six winners in two days.

De Sousa followed a 245-1 four-timer on Monday with a 13-1 double from three rides, and he is now a best-priced 10-11 to retain his title.

Jim Crowley, who briefly headed De Sousa over the weekend, had two winners himself at Goodwood on Tuesday to salvage a score draw from the day.

The duo are set to go head-to-head at Lingfield on Wednesday, where Crowley takes four mounts to De Sousa's five.

De Sousa was successful on Star Of The East, the Mark Johnston-trained 11-4 shot, and the Ivan Furtado-trained 11-4 favourite Nouvelli Dancer at Epsom as he took his tally for the Stobart-backed championship to 83, two ahead of Crowley, whose victories came aboard 7-2 shot Saunter and 15-8 chance Hard Toffee at Goodwood. Crowley is a best-priced 11-10 to land a first title.

De Sousa popular with punters

William Hill reported a £2,000 bet for De Sousa by an online customer on Tuesday morning at even-money, and a further £2,000 bet at 10-11 just an hour later in a shop in Edinburgh.

Spokesman Jon Ivan-Duke said: "Silvestre de Sousa has got some momentum again and he's edging ahead of Jim Crowley, but we're expecting plenty more twists and turns to come."