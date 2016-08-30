Silvestre de Sousa: was in great form at Leicester on Tuesday PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

De Sousa strikes back with Leicester treble

SILVESTRE DE SOUSA hit back in the race to be crowned champion jockey on Tuesday, a no-nonsense treble at Leicester putting him two winners behind Jim Crowley.

Reigning champ De Sousa, with 88 winners for the season, saw Crowley extend his lead to five on Monday with a double at Brighton but Tuesday belonged to the rider from Brazil, who was cut to 13-8 (from 5-2) with Betway to regain his crown.

Despite failing to ride a winner at Redcar from three rides, Crowley still heads the same firm's market at 1-2 (from 1-3) as he chases a first title.

Keen to concentrate on himself rather Crowley, De Sousa said: "It doesn't really bother me what the other fellow is doing, I just keep plugging away. If I get the rides, it'll happen if not I'll have to wait for next season."

Two of De Sousa's three winners were gained from the front as he dominated on Hay Chewed in the 5f conditions stakes and Faithful Mount in the 1m4f handicap.

The middle leg came on Chevalier Du Lac in the 7f seller, with the rider biding his time before striking down the outside.

De Sousa heads to Doncaster on Wednesday for four rides, with Crowley waiting until the Kempton's evening meeting for five rides.