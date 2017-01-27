Ypsilanti emerges from the final fence having smashed through it PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Shocking blunder not enough to stop Ypsilanti



HORROR stories sometimes have happy endings and that is how things turned out at Doncaster on Friday for the ten-strong First Equus Syndicate.

The enthusiastic bunch had plunged on their point-to-point winner Ypsilanti on his handicap chase debut, backing him from as big as 33-1 overnight into 13-2 at the off to land the 2m3f novices' handicap chase at 2.55.

They were counting their winnings as he pulled clear from two out only for disaster to strike as he scarcely took off at the final fence, ploughing through it with a thud and snapping the advertising boards at the base in half.

Henry Brooke admitted he was lucky to survive the error PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Yet Ypsilanti is clearly made of stern stuff. Not only did he not stumble and fall, he scarcely missed a stride and galloped home a ready 13-length winner.

"It was jockey error but fortunately he found a leg!" said jockey Henry Brooke while playing down his excellent sit.

"It is clearly my lucky day - I got caught on the phone earlier on and I got away with it!"

Ypsilanti found a leg and went on to win after causing lots of damage PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Asked about the gamble, trainer Tom Weston said: "His enthusiastic owners are well into their point-to-pointing and he looked quite well handicapped on that.

"And that's how it turned out. He is in at Southwell and Towcester next week and we'll see how he is. He probably isn't as good over hurdles but he is in off 90 and he doesn't get a penalty."