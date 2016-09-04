Antony Lewis-Crosby ends his fundraiser around racetracks at York PICTURE: David Cramphorn

Seven-year fundraiser ends at York



THERE have been many varied and exotic challenges involving racecourses, but few will have had quite the same appeal to the anorak as Antony Lewis-Crosby's journey, which will come to an end at York today.

Lewis-Crosby embarked on his tour in August 2009, with the aim of visiting not only all of Britain's racecourses but all of Ireland's - and all in alphabetical order! Along the way, he has been raising money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, and he has now amassed more than £60,000.

Having completed the Irish leg in the summer of 2013 at Wexford, he will now finish the set in Britain at York.

Lewis-Crosby is the father of a cystic fibrosis sufferer, who had a double lung transplant at the age of 27, and will also be at the Knavesmire today with his wife and 20-month-old daughter.

Also among the special guests will be Nick Talbot, who this year became the first cystic fibrosis sufferer to climb Mount Everest.

To mark the occasion, York has named the final race on the card the Racecourse Challenge for Cystic Fibrosis Apprentice Stakes. There will also be people at the course collecting funds for the appeal.