Sammy Jo Bell sustained her injuries in a horrific fall at Carlisle on May 20 PICTURE: Getty Images

Setback for Sammy Jo Bell after delay to return



SAMMY JO BELL has been told she will have to wait until the end of November to resume riding as she continues her recovery from the horrific fall at Carlisle that ended her season.

The apprentice, who fractured her pubic bone when she was thrown and rolled on by a horse on May 20, is undergoing daily sessions in the gym to build up her fitness.

But after undergoing three and a half hours of surgery to insert a plate and sent home to spend the next eight weeks in a wheelchair, her recuperation period was revised from six weeks to six months.

"I went to see the surgeon last week and he wants to give it the full six months so that will take me until the end of November before he will sign me off to ride out," said Bell, 25. "I can't argue with what the surgeon says."

Bell was initially released from hospital on crutches on the day of the fall before later being sent for a second consultation which established she needed urgent surgery.

"I was in a wheelchair for eight weeks and was not allowed to walk at all," she added. "That's why my fitness is so hard to get back because I spent two months doing absolutely nothing.

"I count myself lucky I can get up and walk about, never mind ride. It definitely gives you a different outlook on life when you are in a wheelchair for eight weeks.

"I am lucky it was only eight weeks and I was going to be fine after that and able to ride horses again."