Sedgefield under snow in December 2010 PICTURE: Northern Racing

Sedgefield abandoned but Huntingdon fit to race



FRIDAY'S meeting at Sedgefield has been abandoned after the course was left unraceable due to heavy snow but racing at Huntingdon goes ahead after the course passed an 8am inspection.

An inspection was called on Thursday for both meetings, with snow and freezing overnight temperatures forecast.

Huntingdon clerk of the course Jack Pryor said: "I've given it the all clear, the frost is already starting to come out of the ground.

"There is still a risk of snow showers this morning, and it is currently snowing very lightly, but I am confident it will not be a problem.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and if it does get worse we will have to look again."

Frost sheets were deployed on all take-offs and landings at Sedgefield but to no avail, as heavy snow rendered the course unraceable and the meeting was abandoned before the 7am inspection.

Clerk of the course Roderick Duncan said: "We had an inch and a half of snow covering the whole course. It was still snowing and if that wasn't enough, the ground underneath was frozen. It was not a difficult decision."

Racing at Wolverhampton currently goes ahead but officials are monitoring the situation after a light dusting of snow overnight with further light snow on Friday morning.

Racing at Dundalk and Lingfield is unaffected.