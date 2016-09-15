Secret Number overcame an absence of 313 days to win the Doonside Cup PICTURE: Stephen Davies

Secret Number defies long absence in Cup win



Report: Ayr, Thursday

William Hill Doonside Cup Stakes (Listed), 1m2f, 3yo+

THE talented but rarely sighted Secret Number defied an absence of 313 days to power clear and give Saeed Bin Suroor a fourth win in eight years in the Doonside Cup at Ayr.

A searching pace was set by Maleficent Queen in the opening stages, with Secret Number keeping tabs on the leaders in mid-division. As the pace lifted the first-time gelding moved menacingly into the lead before Daniel Tudhope pushed him clear of 20-1 shot Motdaw, who was held in second.

The six-year-old was embarking on just his fifth start since finishing sixth in the St Leger as a three-year-old, but he proved he still possessed plenty of class in winning comfortably here.

Bin Suroor produced a similar training feat when Sharestan won the 2013 edition of the Doonside Cup 21 after a near five month absence from the track.

Daniel Tudhope suggested there could be more to come from the Godolphin runner: "He is a lovely, big horse," he said. "I spoke to Saeed before racing and he said he has a big stride on him so let him use it but get a lead if you can. They went a nice gallop and he dropped his head lovely and relaxed.



"He stays further and he saw out the trip nicely. That is a good training performance after a year off, he got a bit tired and he will improve for that."