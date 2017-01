Wetherby: six-race card due to start at 1.30 PICTURE: Jon Winter (racingpost.com/photos)

Wetherby to inspect

again after freezing night



WETHERBY'S meeting today must pass another inspection at 11am.

Sub-zero temperatures overnight forced officials to inspect at 9.30am, but another check is now needed.

Racing is set to start at 1.30 and temperatures could reach 6C.