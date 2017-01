Leicester: temperatures should reach 5C later PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com)

Second check announced for Leicester's meeting



LEICESTER'S meeting today is now subject to an inspection at 10.30am.

Officials at the tracks were due to inspect at 8am, but shortly before then announced plans for a second check.

Temperatures dropped to -2C last night, but are due to rise to 5C later.

Racing is due to start at 1.20.