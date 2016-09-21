Sean Flanagan: looking forward to opportunity to replace Paul Carberry PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Sean Flanagan number one rider for Noel Meade



SEAN FLANAGAN will fill the boots left by the recently retired Paul Carberry after Noel Meade revealed that the 28-year-old is his new number one jockey.

Carberry spent more than two decades as stable jockey to Meade but that era came to an end last month when the 42-year-old was advised to retire from race-riding.

Meade said: “We have three good lads in Ger Fox, Jonathan Moore and Sean, who will all be getting rides, but Sean is number one. He’s a rider I like and he’s done really well since joining me. He has lovely hands on a horse and he’s a nice lad I can rely on.”

Flanagan was understandably thrilled with the news and cannot wait to ride Apache Stronghold for the first time, most likely in the JNwine.com Champion Chase at Down Royal on October 29, while Monksland and Snow Falcon are other top-notchers he can look forward to riding.

Flanagan said: “It’s fantastic news. Davy Condon had a great career here as number two and I thought I would get plenty of opportunities even if Paul Carberry came back.

“There are so many horses to look forward to. I galloped alongside Apache Stronghold this morning and he was sound as a pound and looks to be back to himself. Noel has some cracking young horses who have come from the point-to-point field. It’s so exciting. His schooling facilities are the best I’ve ever seen.”