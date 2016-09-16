Seamie Heffernan: targeting a return at the Curragh PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Heffernan targets Beresford Stakes return

SEAMIE HEFFERNAN, who has been out of action since his fall from Idaho in the Ladbrokes St Leger at Doncaster last Saturday, hopes to be back in action on Sunday week.

Heffernan was concussed in the fall and was originally stood down for seven days. However, he has decided to take another week off following medical advice.

"I failed one part of my concussion test during the week and the medical advice was to take another week off," Heffernan said. "The doctors know their job and I'm happy to go along with what they said. I hope to be back in time for the Curragh meeting on Sunday week."

The feature contest at the Curragh on Sunday, September 25 is the Group 2 Beresford Stakes, a race Heffernan has won on two occasions with Septimus in 2005 and David Livingstone in 2011.