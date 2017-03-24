Meydan: who will win the Dubai World Cup on Saturday? PICTURE: Getty Images

What's on TV and where to watch on Saturday



JUMP racing takes a back seat this weekend as despite there being five such meetings on Saturday the best action comes from Dubai.

Headed by the $10 million Dubai World Cup, Dubai World Cup night from Meydan brings together top-class horses from all over the world to fight it out for some gigantic prizes.

Worth doing a Lucky15 then?

Most certainly. Racing starts at 11.45am on both At The Races and Racing UK, and goes right through to 4.45pm when the Dubai World Cup is run. I don't want to be a spoiler, but Arrogate will win that race.

The other contests are fiercely competitive with much of the European interest skewed towards the two major turf races on the card, the Dubai Sheema Classic and the Dubai Turf.

Postponed bids to make it back-to-back wins in the Dubai Sheema Classic for Roger Varian and Sheikh Mohammed Obaid. His opponents include Highland Reel, Seven Heavens and Jack Hobbs.

The Dubai Turf is arguably an even better race with the likes of Ribchester, Zarak, Mondialiste, Mutakayyef and Decorated Knight all running.

See, I told you it was good racing.

Absolutely! But is there anything from left field?

Well how about Nomorerichblondes in the UAE Derby? She's stepped forward massively in her last two runs with a narrow defeat in the UAE 1,000 Guineas before winning the UAE Oaks. The fourth home that day has since won a Listed race in France.

She gets all the weight allowances as a three-year-old filly and could run above her big price.

What about on the domestic front?

We may be in the post-Cheltenham, pre-Aintree lull but Newbury does host a decent card, which will be shown on ITV4.

The Grade 2 mares' novices hurdle final is devilishly competitive and the same could easily be said for the Goffs UK Spring Sales Bumper.

The action at Kelso is pretty good as well, with three races on ITV4. The likes of Seeyouatmidnight, Knockara Beau and Reve De Sivola are all taking part in the 3m1½f handicap hurdle so that should be good fun.

Right then, looks like we are all set?



Agreed. But if you are an early bird - or are just getting in from a big night out - then you might want to make an effort to watch the Group 1 BWM Stakes (4.30am) from Rosehill in Australia.

Former Brits Libran and Exosphere are in action, while Jameka, perhaps the second-best filly in Australia behind the ridiculously talented Winx, is also taking part.