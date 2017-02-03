Le Prezien: one of five declared for Sandown's Grade 1 Scilly Isles PICTURE: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Charli Parcs missing from Musselburgh decs



NICKY HENDERSON'S highly regarded juvenile Charli Parcs will miss his Saturday assignment for the second week in a row after he was not declared for Musselburgh's Lited Bet365 Scottish Triumph Hurdle Trial.

Owner JP McManus will instead rely on the John Quinn-trained Project Bluebook who faces five rivals with the Triumph and Supreme second favourite likely now to head back to Kempton for the Adonis.

In Friday's Racing Post Henderson said: "Charli Parcs is in good shape and was very good at Kempton. I'm not really worried about him on soft ground. He'll be going to either Musselburgh or the Adonis."

At Sandown Henderson declared Buveur D'Air but not Brain Power for the Listed Betfred "Follow Us On Twitter" Contenders Hurdle, for which Irving, Rayvin Black and Hurry Henry complete the field.

The Paul Nicholls-trained pair of Le Prezien and Clan Des Obeaux will clash with Henderson's Top Notch, Gary Moore's Baron Alco and the Johnny Farrelly-trained Amore Alato in the Grade 1 Betfred TV Scilly Isles Novices' Chase, while 15 were declared for the Grade 2 Betfred Mobile Heroes Handicap Hurdle.