Sammy Jo Bell: broke her pelvis when Royal Duchess fell on her PICTURE: RACINGFOTOS.COM

Bell back from broken pelvis at Wolverhampton



SAMMY JO BELL will return to race riding at Wolverhampton on Monday, bringing an end to an injury saga that has kept her out of action since May.

Bell broke her pelvis when Royal Duchess fell on her after rearing up in the paddock at Carlisle and, despite initially expecting to be out for approximately a month, the jockey found herself in a wheelchair as she set out on a long road to recovery.

The 26-year-old, who lost her apprentice status as a result of her age during her absence - but is still able to ride with a 3lb claim, will partner Boogie Babe in the 5f maiden at 3.10, before getting the leg-up on Miss Goldsmith in the 7f fillies' handicap an hour later.

"I'm looking forward to getting back and it's all very exciting," she said.

"I've always been able to keep positive because there was never any reason that I was never going to ride a horse again, despite how long I was going to be off. I knew at the end of it, whenever that was, that I was going to be able to get back on.

"I suppose the hardest part of it all was being in the wheelchair, just in terms of difficulty, but once I got the first couple of weeks over it was fine."

Both horses are trained by Bell's boss Richard Fahey and the jockey is grateful for the support the trainer has given her during her rehabilitation.

"Since January 2 I've ridden out every day, so I've been doing plenty," she said. "I haven't missed a day and I've been doing plenty of work riding, riding yearlings and so on.

"Richard has been fantastic. There were never any questions, I just went back and carried on like I'd never left. The staff there have all been fantastic and have made me feel like I've never been away."