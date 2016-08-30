David Simcock: trainer of the unbeaten Mystic Dawn and Pellucid PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Unbeaten records at stake in Salisbury feature

THREE unbeaten records will be on the line at Salisbury on Thursday as once-raced winners Elliptical, Mystic Dawn and Pellucid feature among nine declarations for the Group 3 Bathwick Tyres Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes.

Trainer David Simcock, who sent out Lightning Spear to win the Celebration Mile at the weekend, is represented by both Pellucid and Mystic Dawn, while Robert Cowell's Elliptical, a cosy winner at Newmarket on debut, will be ridden by Andrea Atzeni, who won this contest last season aboard La Rioja.

Angel form looks perfect

It is a big week for Andrew Balding as he will saddle Dancing Star in Saturday's Sprint Cup but first he has the chance to capture this Group race with another Goodwood winner in the shape of Perfect Angel.

The daughter of Dark Angel, who holds entries in the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes and Connolly's Red Mills Cheveley Park Stakes, picked up well to get the better of Promising at Goodwood on her latest start and the form of that win received a significant boost on Saturday when the runner-up filled the same spot behind Kilmah in the Group 3 Prestige Stakes.

Bahamadam, Dainty Dandy and Grizzel will be tasked with bouncing back from below-par runs last time, while the field is completed by Simmie and Madam Dancealot.

Frankel fever



At Haydock on Thursday, all eyes will be on Swiss Storm in the 6f maiden, as the son of Frankel is unleashed on the racecourse for the first time by trainer David Elsworth.

A half-brother to smart sprinters Swiss Spirit and Swiss Diva, Swiss Storm is still part-owned by his breeders Lordship Stud but it is noticeable Elsworth himself has also taken a share and his homework suggests he takes after his father.

In a feature about Frankel's unraced progeny in last week's Racing Post, Newmarket correspondent David Milnes wrote: "In a rare move, Elsworth boxed the colt to the other side of Newmarket for an early morning exercise on the Al Bahathri last week which left connections purring."

Title-chasing jockey Jim Crowley is the lucky man who has been entrusted with the ride.