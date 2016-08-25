Saeed bin Suroor: has not had a runner since August 6 PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)



Infection blighting

Bin Suroor's season

SAEED BIN SUROOR is "positive for the future" as he prepares to this week saddle what will be only his second runner of the month so far in a season in which his stable has been hit hard by an infection.

Bin Suroor, whose last Group 1 winner outside of Dubai came with Farhh in the 2013 Qipco Champion Stakes, has not had a runner since Easy Victory finished a well beaten sixth of seven when 15-8 favourite for the Group 3 Sweet Solera Stakes on August 6.

Charlie Appleby, Godolphin's other Newmarket trainer, has sent out six winners from 30 runners this month.

"We have given the horses an easy time," said Bin Suroor. "Most have been coughing. You can see it all over Newmarket. I have been here for 22 years and this is the worst thing like that to happen here.

"You have to stop the horses and give them time to recover. You can't train them when they are not well. They are now coming back into action and on Saturday we have Human Nature running in a handicap."

