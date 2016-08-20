Ryan Moore: said he was "a bit sore" when taking break from riding PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Moore set for return to saddle at Newmarket

RYAN MOORE will return to the saddle this Friday at Newmarket, with the three-time champion jockey deciding the injury he has been suffering from has healed sufficiently.

Moore has not been seen in action in Britain since the final day of Goodwood, and he then took one ride in Deauville the next day aboard Alice Springs in the Prix Rothschild.

He had been walking with a noticeable limp, and, having sought the advice of a specialist, took time off from riding.

Now, after a 25-day absence, he will return aboard juvenile filly Spatial for former boss Sir Michael Stoute in the opening 7f maiden.

'No point in rushing back'

Writing in his Betfair blog, Moore said: "I'm pleased to say that I will be back riding at Newmarket on Friday. I have been riding out for a couple of weeks, but it made sense to give the injury time to completely settle and heal before I started race-riding.

"There was simply no point in rushing back, with such a busy autumn campaign both domestically and internationally, and I have been having physio every day and generally keeping myself busy.

"It seems a long while since I rode Alice Springs in the Rothschild at the end of last month, but I am obviously very happy to be back."