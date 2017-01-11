Ryan Hatch: looking forward to a return to the saddle PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Hatch moved to specialist spinal unit

RYAN HATCH, who suffered a haematoma on his spinal cord and fractures to his neck, vertebrae and sternum in a fall at Cheltenham on December 9, has been moved from Bristol's Southmead Hospital to a specialist unit.

On Tuesday the 23-year-old was moved to Salisbury's Spinal Treatment Centre, where he will continue his rehabilitation.

Hatch told Gloucestershire Live: "I've seen a lot of racing since I have been in hospital. What's keeping me going is the thought of coming back."

He continued: "It's just my turn not to have the luck at the moment. Numerically I was on course to smash last season's total of winners so that's annoying. And I'd just lost my claim. But I know when I do get back there will be plenty of nice horses to ride. How long I'll be out for I'm not sure."

Hatch has been on his back since the injury, longer than had first been predicted, but the move to Salisbury will be the first major step in him returning to the saddle.

"I just want to carry on with normal life," he said. "There's plenty to build on and lots to look forward to."