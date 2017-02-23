Chelmsford City: scene of Thursday's void race drama PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Ryan furious as race is voided after flag farce



KEVIN RYAN blasted racing for being "stuck in the dark ages" after a race won by his Nautical Haven was declared void due to a mix-up with the starting procedure.

On a day of drama and farce at the Essex venue, the 3.30 contest, a six furlong handicap, had already been delayed as the high winds of Storm Doris threatened to force the abandonment of the meeting following the first two races.

After an inspection the meeting got the green light to continue but a malfunction of the starting procedure saw the race declared void by the stewards, with Nautical Haven having been first past the post at odds of 3-1.

In the stewards report on the incident, the AFO (advanced flag operator) was blamed for the race being voided, apparently because she had mistakenly raised her recall flag, despite which all runners completed the course.

'A sheer cock-up'

An angry Ryan said: "I'm very disappointed. It was the horse's first race for a new owner and the plan was to come here. It was a sheer cock-up.

"All the lads carried on riding and it was just a technicality. It's a long way to travel and we should be compensated. It's not just the owner who suffers, though: apprentice Lewis Edmunds has driven there and back and misses out on a winner.

"Our technology is stuck in the dark ages. To rely on a flag man in this day and age is ridiculous. In France they have lights that come on [to highlight a false start].

"The stewards have to take a lot of blame for pushing everyone so fast to make up the time. The starter was rushed, the flag man was rushed. That's how mistakes happen."

On whether his charge could now be reassesed by the handicapper despite the race being voided, Ryan added: "I'm not sure what the handicapper can do but if we go up we really will be kicking off."

Betting implications

In the event of a void race, all winning and losing bets are voided and stakes returned to punters, although some firms have opted to pay out on the winner regardless.

Paddy Power, Ladbrokes and Coral announced they would be paying out on Nautical Haven as well as on each-way bets on the runner-up, 16-1 shot Right Action, as well as winning forecasts.

Coral spokesman Simon Clare said: "This was another rather embarrassing episode for the sport, although perhaps there was some mitigation on this occasion as the weather conditions were particularly extreme.

"Once again we are left picking up the tab for this episode, as we can’t expect our customers to, and are therefore paying out winners and refunding losers."