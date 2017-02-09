Might Bite: faces two rivals at Doncaster today PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

RSA hope Might Bite out to atone for Kempton fall

MIGHT BITE, surely the unluckiest loser of a high-profile race this season, bids to get back on the winning track in a three-runner novice chase (3.00) at Doncaster today.

Almost 20 lengths clear under Daryl Jacob when falling at Kempton’s final fence in the Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices’ Chase on Boxing Day, Might Bite is reunited with fit-again Nico de Boinville, who has partnered the eight-year-old to three of his four wins.

“It’s a shame what happened at Kempton,” said De Boinville. “But Might Bite has come out of it okay and has schooled at home with the same old confidence.

“We’ve always thought a lot of him and it’s been a case of getting him to that point. Visually he was very impressive until that mishap at Kempton and I’m looking forward to riding him at Doncaster. Hopefully he can have a nice run round and get his confidence sky-high before Cheltenham.”

Might Bite, who is clearly improving fast, holds entries in the RSA Chase (best-price 6-1 with Ladbrokes) and JLT Novices’ Chase at the festival.

One step at a time

However, trainer Nicky Henderson is looking no further than today at this stage. “We want him to get into a nice rhythm and to have an enjoyable time,” said Henderson. “Let’s get through this first before thinking about Cheltenham.”

Might Bite, who has an official BHA rating of 152, faces just two rivals, the Warren Greatrex-trained Ma Du Fou and the Caroline Bailey-trained Gorran Haven.

The ground at Doncaster has changed to good to soft, soft in places (from soft, good to soft in places) and a dry day is forecast.