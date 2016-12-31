Robin Roe: pictured winning at Aintree under Harry Skelton PICTURE: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Robin Roe out for season

after cracking knee bone

EXCITING novice hurdler Robin Roe has been ruled out for the rest of the season after cracking a bone in his knee in a fall at Newbury on Saturday.

Robin Roe had been sent off the 7-4 favourite for the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle and was still in contention when falling three hurdles from home in a race won by Messire Des Obeaux.

RELATED LINKS Challow Hurdle result

Dan Skelton, who trains Robin Roe for Barbara Hester, wrote on Twitter: "Robin Roe was fine immediately after his fall but became lame when he returned to the stables. He's unfortunately cracked a bone in [his] knee.

"Vets have diagnosed this quickly and he will be fine with time and luck on his side, but will not be in action until next autumn."

A bumper winner last season, Robin Roe created an excellent impression when winning by 12 lengths on his hurdling debut at Aintree in October.

Such was the promise of that success, Robin Roe had been the 10-1 second favourite for the Neptune Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival prior to his Newbury mishap.