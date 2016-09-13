Blue skies and sunshine but Yarmouth had a wet patch embarrassment PICTURE: ARC

Racing at Yarmouth survives wet patch scare

ON ONE of the hottest September days in decades Yarmouth narrowly avoided an embarrassing cancellation after a wet area was discovered near the four furlong pole.

An inspection was held and it was decided racing could go ahead, but with the 5f last race (5.20pm) abandoned due to the start's proximity to the patch of softer ground.

Stipendiary steward Robert Sidebottom said: "We we arrived here this morning we were alerted by the clerk of the course that he was concerned about a patch of ground that was softer.

"The jockeys looked at it and then we decided to inspect, we all agreed the patch was slightly softer, but the jockeys felt they would be able to avoid it as its quite small."

Asked on ATR how the wet patch occurred on such a warm day, Sidebottom added: "We haven't investigated into how this arose."

Although initial speculation suggested the turf issue could be related to the track's watering, clerk of the course Richard Aldous was confident the wet patch culprit lay elsewhere.

He said: "When we finished watering last night the hydrant down there was shut off so we don't think it's that.

"There is an irrigation system that runs across there from the golf course which has been in operation, so perhaps it's that.

"We'll have a look at the course after racing as regards running our five furlong race on Wednesday although we have nothing over that trip on Thursday's card."

Turf troubles

Yarmouth has a troubled recent history with its turf and from mid September 2014 to June 2016 just two full racedays took place as the track attempted to remove ridges that had developed on the straight.

The new surface has received good reviews since racing resumed this summer, however.