Bryan Smart bought Alicante Dawn for 5,000gns as a yearling PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Alicante Dawn to be given crack at Mill Reef

Report: Ripon, Monday

Longines Irish Champions Weekend EBF Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy, (Listed), 6f, 2yo colts and fillies

THE remarkable rise of Alicante Dawn continued on Monday when he charged away from his rivals to land the Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy for trainer Bryan Smart and jockey Connor Beasley.

The 5,000gns yearling purchase is now set to encounter new heights when he takes on the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury next month.

Smart has trained some smart sprinters in his time, including the rapid Tangerine Trees, who landed the Group 1 Prix de L'Abbaye in 2011, and Monsieur Bond, who won the Group 2 Duke of York Stakes in 2004. However he was struck by the way Alicante Dawn soared away with the Listed prize.

"I couldn't believe how easy he was going," said Smart, who also owns the winner. "We didn't think he'd go on and when he did I wondered what Connor was doing, but he's won really easy and he's only had to hit him to try and keep him straight; he was dossing.

"We'll go for the Mill Reef now. He only cost us 5,000 gns, he owes us absolutely nothing."

It also marked a second high-profile success at Ripon this season for Beasley, who continues his incredible comeback from a horrific injury sustained at Wolverhampton in July last year which left him with a fractured skull and the loss of half an ear.

Beasley landed the Great St Wilfrid on Nameitwhatyoulike for Smart at the course earlier this month, and also teamed up with the trainer to win the Listed Beverley Bullet at the weekend on Alpha Delphini.