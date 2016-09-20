Queen Kindly pulls clear of her rivals in the Lowther Stakes at York PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Queen Kindly my filly of a lifetime says Fahey

TWENTY-FOUR hours after Wesley Ward waxed lyrical about Cheveley Park Stakes favourite Lady Aurelia, Richard Fahey gave his own glowing endorsement to big-race rival Queen Kindly, describing the daughter of Frankel as the filly of his lifetime.

RELATED LINKS Cheveley Park card

Lady Aurelia hardened as favourite for Saturday’s 6f Connolly’s Red Mills-sponsored Group 1 event after her US trainer delivered a bullish update on the unbeaten Prix Morny winner, who is reportedly thriving in Newmarket.

However, Fahey thinks he too has something special on his hands with Queen Kindly, a top-priced 3-1 second favourite and already the conqueror of one odds-on hotpot when defeating fellow Frankel filly Fair Eva in the Lowther.

“You’ve got to respect what they’re saying but Queen Kindly is different to what I’ve seen before,” said Fahey, leaving little doubt she is the best juvenile filly to have passed through his extensive Musley Bank operation.

“She’s got natural speed and a good mind. She always looked like a colt – strong, with a big backside – and is getting stronger and more professional. Everything is going well, we’ve had no issues and we’re happy.”

'We might have closed gap'

While impressed like everyone else with Lady Aurelia’s tremendous performance in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot, Fahey hopes the gap between the US filly and her British counterparts might have closed since June.

He said: “It was an awesome performance at Ascot but she looked very strong and forward then and maybe we’ve caught her up a bit. We’ll definitely be taking her on so we’ll see.”

After Ward described his runner as a once-in-a-lifetime filly, Fahey was asked if the same could be said about Queen Kindly, to which he replied: “She is in my lifetime anyway.”

Although he thinks the market for the Newmarket feature accurately portrays what has been seen so far, Fahey believes it is more than a two-horse contest, adding: “Of course I fear Lady Aurelia, who is favourite and probably entitled to be, but there’s another two or three in the race too.”