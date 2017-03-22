Real Steel beating Euro Charline in Dubai last year PICTURE: EDWARD WHITAKER

Real Steel ruled out of Dubai Turf after bleeding

REAL STEEL, the Japanese winner of last year's Dubai Turf, will not get the chance to attempt a repeat victory this weekend after he was ruled out of the race on Tuesday.

The son of Deep Impact was declared a non-runner from the Group 1 race in an Emirates Racing Authority tweet having "bled both nostrils".

Real Steel, trained by Yoshito Yahagi and who was set to be ridden by Christophe Lemaire on Saturday, beat Euro Charline and Tryster when ridden to victory by Ryan Moore 12 months ago.

Moore partners the Aidan O'Brien-trained Deauville in this year's $6 million DP World-sponsored renewal which is the seventh race on the nine race Dubai World Cup card at Meydan.