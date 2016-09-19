Simple Verse (far side) bounces back to form in the Park Hill Stakes PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Simple Verse camp yet to decide Ascot target



SIMPLE VERSE could still defend her Fillies & Mares Stakes crown after connections revealed her Qipco British Champions Day target has yet to be finalised.

Winner of last season’s St Leger, the Ralph Beckett-trained filly suffered a dip in form this term before bouncing back with a last-gasp victory in the Park Hill Stakes.

Following the success at Doncaster this month, Beckett pointed the way to Ascot next month, voicing his preference for a crack at the Long Distance Cup.

However, David Redvers, racing manager for Simple Verse’s owners Qatar Racing, said: “Ralph’s plan immediately after the Park Hill was to go for the stayers’ race. Whether she goes for that depends if she stays in training next season.

“That is a discussion myself, Ralph and Sheikh Fahad have yet to have. At this moment in time she will go for one or the other.

“Ralph feels strongly about the stayers’ race but it is only a Group 2 and she is a Classic winner. If we decide to go down the staying route next season there is a chance she will go for the longer race.”

Simple Verse is generally 5-1 for the Long Distance Cup, but twice that price for the Fillies & Mares.

Bell's target decided

Mountain Bell, also owned by Qatar Racing and trained by Beckett, will go for the Fillies & Mares Stakes following her Listed victory at Chester this month.

“It was very much Ralph’s plan to go for that race at Chester and it worked out well,” said Redvers. “She will be a cracking prospect next year.”