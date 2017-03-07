Runners will miss the first fence and hurdle in the back straight at Southwell PICTURE: Martin Lynch

Rain forces Lingfield and Southwell to omit fences



JUMPING will be at less of a premium on Monday after rain on Sunday and overnight forced fences and hurdles to be omitted at the day's two jumps meetings.

The going at Lingfield is now heavy - from heavy, soft in places - after 8.5mm rain on Sunday and consequently they will be bypassing fences in the back straight.

In the 2m chase the runners will now jump eight of 12 fences, while in the 2m7f chase they will jump ten of the 18 fences.

It is a similar situation over at Southwell, where the going is now soft, heavy in places - from good to soft, soft in places - after 7mm of rainfall.

The first fence and hurdle in the back straight will be omitted for all races. In the 1m7½f chase they will jump 11 of the 12 and in the 3m chase they will jump 17 of the 19, while in the hurdles races they will jump eight of nine in the 1m7½f, nine of 11 in the two 2m4½f contests and 11 of 13 in the 3m hurdle.

The overnight rain has resulted in six non-runners at Southwell, but none so far at Lingfield. Wolverhampton's all-weather fixture also has two non-runners.