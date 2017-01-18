Crowds at Ascot remain among the highest PICTURE: Getty Images

Racing is second most attended sport again

RACING regained its position as the second-best attended sport in Britain in 2016 and outperformed most sports in satisfaction levels, according to a study published on Wednesday.

Just shy of six million people (5.98m) attended race meetings in 2016, the third-highest figure in the last ten years. It is however a decrease of around 150,000 compared with 2015, which had only six more fixtures.

Nonetheless, with no major event such as the Rugby World Cup held in Britain in 2016, racing was to regain second spot behind football.

A customer satisfaction survey carried out by sports marketing firm Two Circles also placed racing above the average for all sports in eight out of the nine categories. The overall score for racing was 8.6, compared with 8.2 for all sports.

RCA chief executive Stephen Atkin said: "It is very pleasing to see racing return to the second-best attended sport in Britain against a backdrop of unfavourably wet weather during the first quarter and the competition of the Rio Olympic Games and Euro 2016."

Rod Street, chief executive of Great British Racing, said: "We know from the work undertaken by Two Circles that in particular, racing has a higher percentage of female fans (39 per cent) against the all sport average of 20 per cent and this insight, together with the fact that racing is one of the best value days out for families, will inform our work in promoting racing to a very broad audience in 2017."