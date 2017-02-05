Racing Post quiz:

the week that was Barely a day goes by without big news stories breaking, among them the seismic, controversial and downright wacky. Catch up on your week in news in our quickfire quiz. Questions

1. Radical plans to bring racing to the heart of London were announced this week. But where are the event organisers looking to host the new venture?



A. Streets

B. Lakes

C. Pubs

D. Car parks



Big Orange lands last year's Goodwood Cup, the subject of an upgrade PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

2. The Qatar Goodwood Cup was this week granted Group 1 status in alterations made by the BHA and approved by the European Pattern Committee. But what change was made to the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot?



A. Moved to the Saturday of Royal Ascot A. Moved to the Saturday of Royal Ascot

B. Reduced in distance to 1m6f

C. Moved to Chelmsford

D. Made a jump race



3. Details were revealed on Wednesday about a new race due to be held in Australia in 2017, a A$10 million sprint set to be staged at Randwick. But what’s the race called?



A. The Kilimanjaro

B. The Eiger

C. The Everest

D. The Ben Nevis



Ladbrokes and Coral: firms embroiled in a row with The Racing Partnership PICTURE: Jay Vincent

4. The ongoing row involving The Racing Partnership and bookmakers took a new twist this week, with Arena Racing Company banning Ladbrokes and Coral from providing a bet-to-view facility on the British action broadcast by At The Races. But how many racecourses does it involve?



A. 0

B. 22

C. 47

D. 60



Josephine Gordon: apprentice champ was insulted by France weight move PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

5. France Galop this week unveiled a new rule, which gives female riders in France a weight allowance in races below Class 1 level from March 1. But how much weight will female riders receive per race?



A. 2lb (1kg)

B. 4lb (2kg)

C. 6lb (3kg)

D. 8lb (4kg)



Answers

