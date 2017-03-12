Captain Guy Disney made history this week, but who was he riding? (Q9) PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Racing Post news quiz: the week that was

1 Which Grand National winning jockey trained the winner of the grandnational2017.com Novice Handicap Hurdle at Southwell on Monday?

A Neil Mulholland

B Nigel Hawke

C David Dennis

D Richard Rowe

2 Which former England footballer this week announced plans to ride in a charity race later this year?

A David Beckham

B Mick Channon

C Michael Owen

D Emile Heskey

3 Which Classic-winning Flat trainer this week received an OBE from The Queen?

A Richard Hannon snr

B John Gosden

C William Haggas

D Roger Varian

4 "Perhaps they want to ruin a dream; to return horseracing to the ghetto"

Racing in Italy hit the headlines this week, but for what reason?

A The country's superstar trotter went missing

B All of Rome's racecourses were shut by authorities

C British and Irish runners banned from running there

D Female riders staged protests over weight allowances

5 With which filly did Jim Leigh, who died this week, win the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot?

A Lyric Fantasy

B On Tiptoes

C Attraction

D Dead Certain

6 Sprint king Dandy Nicholls quit training with immediate effect this week, citing financial costs. Who was his final winner?

A Tax Free

B Inxile

C Sovereign Debt

D Regal Parade

7 Adrian Maguire was another trainer to reveal the news he was calling it a day this week. On whom did Maguire win the 1992 Cheltenham Gold Cup?

A Carvill's Hill

B The Fellow

C Norton's Coin

D Cool Ground

8 Gigginstown Gold Cup hope Don Poli was on Friday ruled out of Cheltenham. Which race did he last win at the festival?

A Martin Pipe

B National Hunt Chase

C RSA Chase

D Stayers' Hurdle

9 Guy Disney created history when becoming the first amputee in the modern era to win a race under rules in the Royal Artillery Gold Cup, and followed up in the Grand Military Gold Cup at Sandown on Friday. Who did he ride?

A Renard

B Rathlin Rose

C Shantou Magic

D Ardkilly Witness

10 Ian Williams was unable to be in the winner's enclosure for London Prize's victory in the Imperial Cup at Sandown, what happened to the trainer?

A His car broke down

B He went to the wrong racecourse by mistake

C He was on holiday

D He was boycotting the course

Scroll down for the answers...

Answers

1. B (Nigel Hawke)

2. C (Michael Owen)

3. B (John Gosden)

4. A (Top trotter missing)

5. B (On Tiptoes)

6. C (Sovereign Debt)

7. D (Cool Ground)

8. C (RSA Chase)

9. B (Rathlin Rose)

10. A (Car broke down)