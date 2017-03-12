Search our News Archive

Rathlin Rose (Capt Guy Disney)

Captain Guy Disney made history this week, but who was he riding? (Q9)

  PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)  

Racing Post news quiz: the week that was

   4:35PM 12 MAR 2017 

1 Which Grand National winning jockey trained the winner of the grandnational2017.com Novice Handicap Hurdle at Southwell on Monday?

A Neil Mulholland
B Nigel Hawke
C David Dennis
D Richard Rowe

2 Which former England footballer this week announced plans to ride in a charity race later this year?

A David Beckham
B Mick Channon
C Michael Owen
D Emile Heskey

3 Which Classic-winning Flat trainer this week received an OBE from The Queen?

A Richard Hannon snr
B John Gosden
C William Haggas
D Roger Varian

4 "Perhaps they want to ruin a dream; to return horseracing to the ghetto"
Racing in Italy hit the headlines this week, but for what reason?

A The country's superstar trotter went missing
B All of Rome's racecourses were shut by authorities
C British and Irish runners banned from running there
D Female riders staged protests over weight allowances

5 With which filly did Jim Leigh, who died this week, win the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot?

A Lyric Fantasy
B On Tiptoes
C Attraction
D Dead Certain

6 Sprint king Dandy Nicholls quit training with immediate effect this week, citing financial costs. Who was his final winner?

A Tax Free
B Inxile
C Sovereign Debt
D Regal Parade

7 Adrian Maguire was another trainer to reveal the news he was calling it a day this week. On whom did Maguire win the 1992 Cheltenham Gold Cup?

A Carvill's Hill
B The Fellow
C Norton's Coin
D Cool Ground

8 Gigginstown Gold Cup hope Don Poli was on Friday ruled out of Cheltenham. Which race did he last win at the festival?

A Martin Pipe
B National Hunt Chase
C RSA Chase
D Stayers' Hurdle

9 Guy Disney created history when becoming the first amputee in the modern era to win a race under rules in the Royal Artillery Gold Cup, and followed up in the Grand Military Gold Cup at Sandown on Friday. Who did he ride?

A Renard
B Rathlin Rose
C Shantou Magic
D Ardkilly Witness

10 Ian Williams was unable to be in the winner's enclosure for London Prize's victory in the Imperial Cup at Sandown, what happened to the trainer?

A His car broke down
B He went to the wrong racecourse by mistake
C He was on holiday
D He was boycotting the course

Scroll down for the answers...

 

 

 

 

 

Answers
1. B (Nigel Hawke)
2. C (Michael Owen)
3. B (John Gosden)
4. A (Top trotter missing)
5. B (On Tiptoes)
6. C (Sovereign Debt)
7. D (Cool Ground)
8. C (RSA Chase)
9. B (Rathlin Rose)
10. A (Car broke down)

 
