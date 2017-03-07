Sole Power: has been retired, but how many times did he win a Group 1? PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Racing Post news quiz: the week that was

Barely a day goes by without big news stories breaking, among them the seismic, controversial and downright wacky. Catch up on your week in news in our quickfire quiz.

Questions

1 Star sprinter Sole Power was retired by trainer Eddie Lynam this week. How many Group 1s did he win during his stellar career?

(A) 3

(B) 4

(C) 5

(D) 6

2 There was drama at Ffos Las this week when a jockey was unshipped just yards from the winning line with the race at his mercy. Name the rider

(A) Daryl Jacob

(B) Gavin Sheehan

(C) Aidan Coleman

(D) Richard Johnson

3 Gigginstown racing manager Eddie O'Leary revealed on Wednesday that handicaps were a possibility for which Cheltenham Festival fancy, such was the mark he was given by Phil Smith?

(A) Don Poli

(B) Empire Of Dirt

(C) Road To Riches

(D) Tombstone

4 QUOTE OF THE WEEK

"Hopefully this is the year when everything falls right for him"

Trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies was talking about which horse in the lead-up to Cheltenham?

(A) The New One

(B) Ballyandy

(C) Bristol De Mai

(D) Flying Angel

5 Which Cheltenham Festival fancy was a mover on Betfair in the early part of the week, despite being on the injured list?

(A) Annie Power

(B) Thistlecrack

(C) Faugheen

(D) Min

Joao Moreira: Set a record at Sha Tin, but with how many wins? PICTURE: Getty Images

6 Joao Moreira was living up to his "Magic Man" nickname at Sha Tin on Sunday, how many winners did he ride on the card?

(A) 5

(B) 6

(C) 8

(D) 9

7 Brian Procter died this week at the age of 75. Which of these famous horses did he ride on the gallops when working for Dick Hern?

(A) Brigadier Gerard

(B) Bustino

(C) Dayjur

(D) All the above

8 A retired accountant was counting up £450,000 after a winning bet came in on Friday, how much did he stake?

(A) £10

(B) £1

(C) £2

(D) £5

9 Trevor Hemmings purchased Grand National contender Vicente this week, how many times have his colours been carried to victory in the race?

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

10 Delphine Santiago created history at Deauville on Wednesday, what did she do?



(A) First female jockey to ride a treble in France

(B) Became winningmost French female jockey

(C) First female jockey to ride a winner with new weight allowance

(D) Rode a winner at every course in France

Scroll down for the answers...

1. C (Five)

2. B (Gavin Sheehan)

3. D (Tombstone)

4. A (The New One)

5. B (Thistlecrack)

6. C (Eight)

7. D (All of the above)

8. C (£2)

9. C (Three)

10. C (First female jockey to ride a winner with new weight allowance)

