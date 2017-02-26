Acapella Bourgeois: was hit hard by the handicapper, but how hard? PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Racing Post news quiz: the week that was

Barely a day goes by without big news stories breaking, among them the seismic, controversial and downright wacky. Catch up on your week in news in our quickfire quiz.

Questions

1. Acapella Bourgeois hit the headlines with a 32-length rout in the Ten Up Novice Chase at Navan on February 19. How many pounds was he raised in the handicap after his eyecatching Grade 2 victory?

A) 1lb

B) 7lb

C) 15lb

D) 18lb

2. A race at Wolverhampton on Saturday received some column inches earlier this week. For what reason?

A) It was reopened after just two entries were made

B) It featured only grey horses, a first for the course

C) Only female trainers and jockeys could take part

D) All of the runners were with one trainer

3. Redevelopment of the Curragh has resulted in a 6,000 crowd limit being put in place for this year's Irish Derby fixture. Around how many racegoers were in attendance on the same day last year?

A) 10,000

B) 18,000

C) 25,000

D) 52,000

4. Gold Cup favourite Thistlecrack was ruled out of the Cheltenham Festival after suffering a tendon tear this week. Who owns the star novice?

A) Jean Bishop

B) John and Heather Snook

C) Garth and Anne Broom

D) Andrea and Graham Wylie

Thistlecrack: loss of Gold Cup favourite dominated the week PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

5. QUOTE OF THE WEEK

"I felt like I'd been punched in the stomach"

Who said this in the wake of the Thistlecrack news?

A) Thistlecrack's trainer Colin Tizzard

B) Native River's owner Garth Broom

C) US President Donald Trump

D) Thistlecrack's rider Tom Scudamore

6. Huntingdon's meeting on Thursday was abandoned two hours before racing. What was to blame?

A) A lack of on-course bookies

B) Roadworks outside the track

C) High winds from Storm Doris

D) Burst water main in the weighing room

7. Name the trainer who said racing was "stuck in the dark ages" after void-race drama at Chelmsford on Thursday

A) Richard Hannon

B) Kevin Ryan

C) Jeremy Noseda

D) Gay Kelleway

8. Mick Appleby labelled two £140 fines imposed on him at the same course as "scandalous". What were they for?

A) Declaring wrong horse

B) Horse arrived at track with wrong passport

C) Horses scratched because of high winds

D) No suitable jockey available

9. French ace Thierry Jarnet announced his retirement from the saddle on Friday, how many times has he won the Arc?

A) 3

B) 4

C) 5

D) 6

10. Simon Dow enjoyed a valuable winner with Mr Sacramanga on Saturday, where was he running?

A) Lingfield

B) Doha

C) Sha Tin

D) Wolverhampton





Scroll down for the answers....

1. C

2. A

3. B

4. B

5. B

6. C

7. B

8. C

9. B

10. B