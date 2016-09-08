Mizzou (red cap) had been a warm favourite for Friday's race PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Doncaster Cup shake-up with favourite Mizzou out



THE complexion of Friday's Doncaster Cup was dramatically altered on Thursday evening when favourite Mizzou was declared a non-runner due to an abscess.

Off the track since finding only Order Of St George too good in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in June, Mizzou had been around 9-4 to add to his Sagaro Stakes victory in Friday's Group 2 contest.

Trainer Luca Cumani had been optimistic about the chances of Mizzou but is now searching for other options, with the son of Galileo not likely to be sidelined for long.

He said: "It's just an abscess, so it's nothing serious, but it's a real shame as he's been training very well and we were very happy with him."

Quest For More bids to prosper

Sky Bet responded to the withdrawal of Mizzou by making Quest For More their 7-2 favourite, with Clever Cookie and Clondaw Warrior next best at 4-1.

Quest For More heads to Doncaster having run out a smart winner of the Group 2 Lonsdale Cup at York most recently.

"He obviously has a preference for fast ground where possible and hopefully the rain stays away until after racing," said trainer Roger Charlton.

"He came out of the Lonsdale Cup very well and clearly gets the trip very well, the extra two furlongs will suit him. We're expecting another big run."