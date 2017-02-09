John Butler: trains two of the four horses to have been well supported PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Quartet supported into single figure prices

INTEREST in Thursday's racing may well soar by mid afternoon after four horses were the subject of what appears significant price cuts.

13-year-old Giant Sequoia, formerly trained by Barney Curley and now in the care of Des Donovan, has been backed from a best price of 16-1 with Betfair last night into as short as 13-8 with Bet Victor in the 3.10 at Lingfield, while Genuine Approval, trained by John Butler - another with links to Curley - has been supported into 6-1 (from 33) with Betfred in the concluding race (4.50).

Butler's bumper debutant My Boy Geoffrey has also been popular in the market and is now 6-1 (from 50) with Betfair, and as short as 4-1 with William Hill in the finale at Huntingdon (4.30).

The fourth horse, Menelik, trained by Donovan, is now 5-2 (from 6) with Paddy Power and 15-8 with Stan James at Chelmsford this evening (8.00).

The Donovan-trained Indus Valley was also the subject of overnight support, being backed into 3-1 (from 16) with bet365, before being declared a non runner just before 10.00am this morning after being found to be coughing.

'We managed to flag it up early'

Michael Shinners, racing PR manager at Sky Bet, predicts a six-figure payout would be the cost to the firm if all four horses were to win.

Shinners said: "There does tend to be a certain paranoia when it comes to these gambles and people may have latched onto an online posting last night regarding the horses.

"Subsequently these horses have been supported from big prices and if they were to all win it would take out a fairly significant amount of money - we'd be looking at paying out over £200,000 but nowhere near £500,000.

"For a bog standard Thursday, it would be significant money for the horses but very few people have placed multiples at big prices as we managed to flag it up early on as we had to be cautious due to the size of the prices.

"It will be interesting to see how the betting changes for the other horses after Giant Sequoia has ran. The bumper horse My Boy Geoffrey, who has been the best backed, could go off odds on or 50-1, depending on how the first horse fares."

3.10 Lingfield 9 Giant Sequoia 16-1 into 4 (Betfair) - as short as 13-8 (BetVictor)

4.30 Huntingdon 6 My Boy Geoffrey 50-1 into 6 (Sky Bet, Betfair) - as short as 4 (William Hill)

4.50 Lingfield 6 Genuine Approval 33-1 into 6 (Betfred) - as short as 5 (Stan James/Ladbrokes)

8.00 Chelmsford 3 Menelik 6-1 into 5-2 (Paddy Power) - as short as 15-8 (Stan James)