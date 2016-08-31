Stormy Antarctic will be Ascot bound for the QEII PICTURE: Edward Whittaker (racingpost.com/photos)

QEII bound Antarctic bids to create a storm

STORMY ANTARCTIC will have one prep run before a tilt at the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day at Ascot, where trainer Ed Walker hopes his three-year-old colt can arrive at the top of his game.

Following a highly impressive win in the Craven Stakes at Newmarket in April, Stormy Antarctic was as short as 7-2 to land the 2,000 Guineas, however he finished a disappointing 11th.

A return to the Rowley Mile for the Group 2 Shadwell Joel Stakes on September 23 is considered the ideal tune-up before Ascot, as Walker said: "He is in good order and the Shadwell Joel Stakes would be very tempting for him if the ground came up on the slow side.

"His ultimate goal is the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot and I would love to send him there full of confidence on the back of a win. The Joel would fit in really well to that plan and the fact that he won there so impressively in the spring is a positive, but he does have plenty of other options."

French fancies

Following the Guineas disappointment Stormy Antarctic returned to form when runner-up in the Prix Jean Prat at Chantilly. Last time out he was seventh in the Prix Jacques les Marois, a race Walker felt went against the colt tactically.

He added: "We were kind of disappointed with his Marois run.

"It was a funny old race and we got our tactics wrong - he was up on the speed in a furiously-run race where the first six home all came from well off the pace."

Stormy Antarctic is rated a current 25-1 chance for the QEII, a market currently headed by Ribchester at 11-4, with Galileo Gold a 9-2 shot.