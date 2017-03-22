Search our News Archive

Todd Pletcher

Todd Pletcher: trainer of Neolithic

  PICTURE: EDWARD WHITAKER  

Qatar Racing buy stake in World Cup runner

 By Jon Lees 7:18PM 21 MAR 2017 

QATAR RACING have bought a half share in US-trained Dubai World Cup contender Neolithic, it was announced on Tuesday.

The four-year-old finished third behind Arrogate in the Pegasus World Cup for Starlight Racing but will sport the Qatar Racing silks in Saturday's $10 million contest in which he will be ridden by John Velazquez.

The Todd Pletcher-trained Neolithic has won two of his eight starts with total earnings in excess of $1.1 million.

"Sheikh Fahad was keen to purchase Neolithic as he felt he has potential to go on and win his Group 1s when he returns from Dubai and potentially make a stallion," said David Redvers, the Qatar Racing manager. "If he can run a place in the World Cup then all the better, but he's an exciting prospect."

Neolithic will remain with Pletcher in the US. Jack Wolf, co-managing partner of Starlight Racing said: "We are excited to partner with a world class operation like Qatar Racing. Neolithic has given our partnership a lot of thrills already and we are looking forward to the race on Saturday."

 
