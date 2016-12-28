Mark Johnston's Masham was out of luck in the Al Rayyan at Doha PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Masham flops as Pazeer takes Al Rayyan at Doha



THE Mark Johnston-trained Masham failed to fire when finishing down the field in the $100,000 Al Rayyan Stakes, the feature race of night one of Doha's two-day Qatar Derby meeting that went the way of local hope Pazeer.

He is trained by Ibrahim Al Malki, whose Perfect Storm dead-heated for second with Norway's Trouble Of Course.

Al Malki, understandably, was all smiles, but connections of Masham Star were more downbeat after his tenth-placed finish.

"There's no real reason," rider PJ McDonald said. "He felt good but you never really know how they've taken the travel until they run. He had a lovely position and was running well until I asked him."

Pazeer, ridden by German-based Panamanian Eddie Pedroza, was a €90,000 purchase sold by the Aga Khan at Arqana in October.

"He was running good in France and some take time adapting over here, but he'll be a serious horse next year," said Al Malki.

Niels Petersen, who trains Trouble Of Course, also rates his runner highly and said: "I'm very happy but would have taken a full second!

"He had a bad draw and had some trouble in running, but is a good horse. We were thinking of aiming him at the UAE Derby, but that's on dirt and he likes fast turf as you saw there."