Search our News Archive

SEARCH FOR HEADLINE

FROM DATE*

Calendar

TO DATE

Calendar

 

News stories which have appeared on the website are available free of charge but stories which have appeared in the newspaper are only available when you join Members' Club. *NOTE: The archive runs from January 1, 2006 to present

Johnston-360

Mark Johnston's Masham was out of luck in the Al Rayyan at Doha

  PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)  

Masham flops as Pazeer takes Al Rayyan at Doha

 By James Burn 4:18PM 28 DEC 2016 

THE Mark Johnston-trained Masham failed to fire when finishing down the field in the $100,000 Al Rayyan Stakes, the feature race of night one of Doha's two-day Qatar Derby meeting that went the way of local hope Pazeer.

He is trained by Ibrahim Al Malki, whose Perfect Storm dead-heated for second with Norway's Trouble Of Course.

Al Malki, understandably, was all smiles, but connections of Masham Star were more downbeat after his tenth-placed finish.

"There's no real reason," rider PJ McDonald said. "He felt good but you never really know how they've taken the travel until they run. He had a lovely position and was running well until I asked him."

Pazeer, ridden by German-based Panamanian Eddie Pedroza, was a €90,000 purchase sold by the Aga Khan at Arqana in October.

"He was running good in France and some take time adapting over here, but he'll be a serious horse next year," said Al Malki.

Niels Petersen, who trains Trouble Of Course, also rates his runner highly and said: "I'm very happy but would have taken a full second!

"He had a bad draw and had some trouble in running, but is a good horse. We were thinking of aiming him at the UAE Derby, but that's on dirt and he likes fast turf as you saw there."

 
News Archive

Search