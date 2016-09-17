Brando connections were all smiles, unlike the punter who backed Growl PICTURE: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Punter misses out on £340,000 in Scoop6



ANY punter would feel a pang of sympathy for the Scoop6 player who missed out on £340,000 after their selection for the final leg finished an agonising second in the Ayr Gold Cup.

Even worse, the horse concerned was 4-1 favourite Growl, well-backed throughout the week and perfectly drawn in six.

Growl ran a superb race but the writing was on the wall for the Scoop6 backer in the final furlong as Brando came flying through under Tom Eaves to deliver trainer Kevin Ryan his fourth Gold Cup in five years. The favourite finished just over a length adrift in second.

Yet while connections were celebrating a major victory and the £124,500 winner's prize, one punter must have been mourning missing out on a Scoop6 fortune that had seemed almost within their grasp.

Had Growl won the race, the punter concerned would have picked up a win fund of £190,424 plus a £150,000 bonus for placing the bet with Scoop6 operator Betfred.

Totepool spokesman Mark Pearson said: "We would have loved to write a big cheque to one of our customers but unfortunately for them it’s all to play for again next weekend where the combined [win and bonus] funds will be around £400,000."