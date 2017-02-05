Musselburgh: track stages second day of Cheltenham trials meetingPICTURE: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
The Sunday Briefing: latest going and betting
IS 13 going to be unlucky? That is the question for today's star attraction Douvan in the BoyleSports Tied Cottage Chase as he bids to make it an unblemished 13 since joining Willie Mullins from France.
Musselburgh hosts Cup Final, the JP McManus-owned hurdler looking to repeat his win in the Pertemps qualifier, on the second day of the track's trials weekend.
Today's big races
Punchestown 1.30: INH Stallion Owners European Breeders Fund Novice Hurdle (Listed)
Punchestown 2.00: Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle
Punchestown 2.30: PP Hogan Memorial Cross Country Chase
Musselburgh 2.40: Sky Bet Supreme Scottish Trial Novices' Hurdle
Punchestown 3.00: BoyleSports Tied Cottage Chase (Grade 2)
Musselburgh 3.10: totepool Scottish Champion Chase
Musselburgh 3.40: Albert Bartlett Scottish Trial Novices' Hurdle
Punchestown 4.00: racinguk.com/freetrial Grand National Trial Handicap Chase
Musselburgh 4.10: Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle
Going update
Musselburgh: Good
Punchestown: Soft to heavy (8am inspection passed)
Taunton: Soft
Market movers
Punchestown 2.30: Usuel Smurfer 11-1 (from 20)
Punchestown 3.30: Be The Hero 3-2 (from 7-2)
Musselburgh 2.20: Peter The Mayo Man 11-10 (from 11-8)
Musselburgh 4.10; Aubusson 6-1 (from 8), Alzammaar 6-1 (from 8)
Taunton 4.50: Scales 11-4 (from 7-2)