Musselburgh: track stages second day of Cheltenham trials meeting PICTURE: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The Sunday Briefing: latest going and betting

IS 13 going to be unlucky? That is the question for today's star attraction Douvan in the BoyleSports Tied Cottage Chase as he bids to make it an unblemished 13 since joining Willie Mullins from France.

Musselburgh hosts Cup Final, the JP McManus-owned hurdler looking to repeat his win in the Pertemps qualifier, on the second day of the track's trials weekend.



Today's big races

Punchestown 1.30: INH Stallion Owners European Breeders Fund Novice Hurdle (Listed)

Punchestown 2.00: Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle

Punchestown 2.30: PP Hogan Memorial Cross Country Chase

Musselburgh 2.40: Sky Bet Supreme Scottish Trial Novices' Hurdle

Punchestown 3.00: BoyleSports Tied Cottage Chase (Grade 2)

Musselburgh 3.10: totepool Scottish Champion Chase

Musselburgh 3.40: Albert Bartlett Scottish Trial Novices' Hurdle

Punchestown 4.00: racinguk.com/freetrial Grand National Trial Handicap Chase

Musselburgh 4.10: Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle



Going update

Musselburgh: Good

Punchestown: Soft to heavy (8am inspection passed)

Taunton: Soft



Market movers

Punchestown 2.30: Usuel Smurfer 11-1 (from 20)

Punchestown 3.30: Be The Hero 3-2 (from 7-2)

Musselburgh 2.20: Peter The Mayo Man 11-10 (from 11-8)

Musselburgh 4.10; Aubusson 6-1 (from 8), Alzammaar 6-1 (from 8)

Taunton 4.50: Scales 11-4 (from 7-2)