Harrington says Sizing John has come out of Cheltenham well PICTURE: Getty Images

Punchestown Gold Cup next up for Sizing John



JESSICA HARRINGTON has resisted the temptation to wrap her newly crowned Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Sizing John in cotton wool and will aim the seven-year-old at the Punchestown Gold Cup.

Sizing John answered any doubts that hovered around the prospects of him staying the Gold Cup trip with a stylish victory over Minella Rocco in the hands of Robbie Power last week and the pair look set to team up again in the €250,000 Grade 1 Coral Punchestown Gold Cup on Wednesday, April 26.

Harrington said: "Sizing John has come out of his Cheltenham race very well and we were obviously thrilled with how everything went.

"We have decided that our next step is to go to the Coral Punchestown Gold Cup at the end of April."

A potential clash between 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Coneygree could be on the cards with Mark Bradstock previously stating that his stable star is likely to travel to the County Kildare venue for the spring festival.

Willie Mullins is also aiming Gold Cup fourth Djakadam at the Punchestown Gold Cup, and said: "He has come out of Cheltenham fine and I imagine that's where we will be heading with him next."

Sizing John provided Harrington with her first victory in the Cheltenham Gold Cup from as many runners and if the Alan and Ann Potts-owned gelding could continue his winning sequence going next month, he would provide his handler with her first success in the Punchestown Gold Cup as well.