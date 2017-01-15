Search our News Archive

Billy De Kid can gun down Fairyhouse rivals

No 8

Billy De Kid

2.00 Fairyhouse

1pt win at 20-1

Billy De Kid has yet to live up to his namesake and hit the target but the key to him could well the step up to 3m in the Madden Raparees GAA Club Fundraising Handicap Hurdle (2.00) at Fairyhouse, writes Tom Segal.

He shaped really well after some scrappy jumping over 2m4f at Leopardstown last time in what was probably a better race and his pedigree suggest this trip will be well within his compass.

The icing on the cake is the booking of the excellent 7lb claimer Cian Collins.