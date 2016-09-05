Postponed is the 4-1 favourite to land the Arc for trainer Roger Varian PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Postponed 'bang on course' for Arc bid



ROGER VARIAN has declared Juddmonte International hero Postponed to be bang on target for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, with the prestigious Group 1 less than four weeks away.

The four-year-old moved into outright favouritism at 4-1 for the race after romping home on the Knavesmire last month, with dual Derby hero Harzand next best at 6-1.

"I've been delighted with him since his win at York and he seems to have come out of the race very well," said Varian. "He did an easy piece of work last Saturday and moved very well.

"God willing, and with a clear run, he's bang on course for the Arc, which has been his main second-half-of-the-season objective."

Rouget bids for first Arc triumph

Whilst Postponed demonstrated his credentials at York, across the Channel three-year-old filly La Cressonniere emphatically entered Arc calculations a week later, when she cruised to victory in the Group 2 Prix de la Nonette at Deauville.

She remains unbeaten in six starts for trainer Jean-Claude Rouget, a run of successes which saw her land the Group 1 Prix de Diane at Chantilly in June, the Arc's adopted home whilst redevelopment work is undertaken at Longchamp.

"Everything has gone fine since the Prix de la Nonette, which was not a hard race for La Cressonniere and more like a piece of morning work," said Sylvain Vidal, racing manager to co-owner Gerard Augustin-Normand.

"She has come out of the race well and October 2 remains the plan."

La Cressonniere is a general 8-1 shot to give Rouget his first success in the race.

