Plumpton: going has eased markedly overnight PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Plumpton gets green light following heavy rain



MONDAY'S meeting at Plumpton passed an inspection at 8am as heavy overnight rain led to a marked change in the going.

Conditions were described as good to soft, soft in places on Sunday, but 20mm of rain had fallen by 7am on Monday morning, changing the ground to heavy.

Clerk of the course Mark Cornford said: "I'm happy to give the meeting the green light, it has been dry since 7am and we are raceable."

While there is some surface water in places, Cornford is confident it will have dissipated by the time of the first race at 2pm, and he and his team will undertake some remedial work to aid the process.

No rail movements are anticipated, though Cornford did add that the first fence in the back straight may need to be omitted.

Just after 8am there was only one non-runner, Quincy Magoo in the 4.35, but there could be further additions given the significant going change.