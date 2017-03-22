Might Bite has immense potentiall, according to Nico de Boinville PICTURE: EDWARD WHITAKER

Plenty of bark still left in Bite at end of RSA

NICO DE BOINVILLE believes RSA Chase winner Might Bite is "a horse of immense potential" and was not tiring when he nearly handed victory to stablemate Whisper by hanging across the course at Cheltenham last week.

Just a nose separated Might Bite and Whisper at the line after the winner sacrificed a significant lead by veering violently towards the stands after the last fence.

Nevertheless De Boinville described the experience as "incredible", comparing Might Bite to Gold Cup winner Coneygree as he reflected on a festival at which he also won the Racing Post Arkle Trophy on Altior.

"Might Bite has one of the highest cruising speeds in racing, and we were doing a half-speed all the way round in the RSA," said the jockey in his 32Red blog. "It was incredible.

"Obviously, a lot of people have focused on what happened after the last but he actually tried to pull himself up going past the stands with a lap to go. He gave himself a breather there, a good breather, and I had to ask him to go on again after the water jump.

"He kicked on again in a manner very similar to Coneygree and he absolutely winged the second last. I saw the same stride at the last but he lost concentration - he had one eye on the entrance - and put down on me.

"Looking back, I maybe should have popped the last, as he veered straight towards where he came out onto the track. But once the loose horse came past him near the finish he thought 'the job is not done here'

"Some have suggested he emptied out on the run-in but to do what he did - to basically go from a standing start to galloping again in such a short space of time - is definitely not the sign of a tired horse. We have a horse of immense potential to look forward to now."

'Little doubt Alior would have won if Charbel stood up'

Altior justified odds of 1-4 to land the Arkle by six lengths and De Boinville is confident the outcome would have been the same had Charbel not crashed out at the second last when in front.

"Altior was very rapid from the back of the last to the line in the Arkle, and fully put the race to bed," the jockey said. "I'm in little doubt that he would have won if Charbel had stood up."

His most frustrating ride was on Constantine Bay, who finished fourth in the Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle.

"He was the 'what if' horse of Cheltenham for me," he said. "He got badly hampered two out and the way he flew home had me thinking he would have been right in the mix but for that."