Platitude (Andrea Atzeni) wins the 1m 6f March Stakes

Platitude stretches to an impressive win at Goodwood on Saturday

  PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)  

Platitude perfect for seven Scoop6 punters

 By David Baxter 5:05PM 27 AUG 2016 

PLATITUDE'S dominant performance in the Listed March Stakes at Goodwood sealed the Scoop6 for seven winning tickets, each collecting £59,082.

The winners will now have the chance to go for the bonus fund of £133,781 next Saturday.

Entering the last leg, 15 tickets still had a chance of taking the prize, but favourite backers were left celebrating Platitude's victory, with five of the seven winners small-staking punters.

Totepool spokesman Mark Pearson said: "Good luck to all seven ticket holders next Saturday who could take their winnings to over £190,000. Five of the winners were all small staking customers including two who just staked the minimum £2."

There was also 1,365 winners of the place fund that paid £56.

 
