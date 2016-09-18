Gowran Park: where a million could be made PICTURE: Caroline Norris

Pick 6 worth €1million and here's how to win it

FANCY making a million in minutes? Thought so. In the space of 150 minutes you could be become racing’s newest millionaire as the Tote are predicting a pool of more than €1 million for Sunday’s Pick 6, following a colossal carryover from Irish Champions Weekend.

Last Saturday’s Pick 6 at Leopardstown was not won and more than €110,000 rolled on to the Curragh on Sunday.

The pool swelled to more than €432,000 on the day, and if Order Of St George had managed to justify 1-7 favouritism in the Irish St Leger one punter would have scooped the lot.

But he didn’t, and now we are set for the first ever €1million Tote Pick 6. Can it be won? Of course it can. Will it be won? Who knows.

The first six races at Gowran Park are not straightforward and two divisions of a 45-65 handicap adds to the challenge. If you do win it on your own or share in the bounty, you will have earned every cent.

David Jennings' Pick6 recommendation

How to get involved

The bet is not available in betting shops in Britain, but anyone can play online.

Pat Brennan, Tote Ireland sales and customer service manager, said: “The prospect of winning, or sharing in, a record-breaking pool is causing great excitement among Tote Ireland customers and, of course, everybody can have a go with Tote betting available on-track, online at thetote.com and in most bookmaker shops.

“There is also a Quickpick option available for all online customers at thetote.com, and for those attending Gowran Park it couldn’t be easier to play.”