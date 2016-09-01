Andrew Balding: trainer of Perfect Angel, who boasts a Glorious Goodwood maiden win PICTURE: Martin Lynch

Balding eyeing big run from Angel in Dick Poole

Preview: Salisbury, 3.40

Bathwick Tyres Dick Poole Fillies Stakes (Group 3), 6f, 2yo

PERFECT ANGEL, winner of a competitive 18-runner Glorious Goodwood maiden, arguably sets the standard in this competitive Group 3 contest, with the maiden runner-up Promising finishing second in the Group 3 Prestige Stakes at the same track last Saturday.

The daughter of Dark Angel stayed on stoutly to deny the Richard Hannon-trained juvenile by a neck with the front two drawing clear. With an entry in the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes in just over two weeks time, Balding is hopeful of a big run.

RELATED LINKS 3.40 Salisbury card

Balding said: "She won nicely at Goodwood last time and the second has run well in Group company since. She should go very well."

'They're talented'

Newmarket trainer David Simcock saddles two unexposed fillies, Mystic Dawn and Pellucid, who are unbeaten after victories at Brighton and Thirsk on their debuts.

The latter, owned by Doreen Tabor, has an entry in the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes this month.

Simcock said: "They are nice fillies who won their maidens well. They’ve each had little problems hence the gaps between races, but they’re talented. We’re sticking them both in at the deep end, but they should run well."

Hoping for one better

Richard Hannon will be hoping his luck takes a turn for the better in this contest with Grizzel.

Hannon saddled Whatdoiwantthatfor (2015) and Marsh Hawk (2014) to both finish second in the race in the past two years although Grizzel has an experience edge on the majority of her rivals today.

He said: "Six furlongs is her trip and, while she ran over the distance last time out, Chester didn’t suit her. She’s in good form and is working well at home."