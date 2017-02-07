Arrogate: officially the best horse in the world PICTURE: Getty Images

Arrogate entered in Dubai World Cup

PEGASUS WORLD CUP winner Arrogate could be asked to bag another valuable prize as his name features among 168 nominations for the Dubai World Cup, which takes place on Saturday, March 25.

RELATED LINKS Dubai World Cup nominations

With a prize fund of $10 million, the Dubai World Cup is the second most valuable horse race in the world, behind only the $12 million Pegasus World Cup, which was won last month by Arrogate, who is officially the best racehorse on the planet.

Last year's Dubai World Cup winner California Chrome has been retired but placed horses Mubtaahij and Hoppertunity could run, while star US filly Songbird, who has been beaten just once in 12 starts, has also been nominated.

Turf test

Royal Ascot winner Tepin is one of 248 nominations for the $6 million Dubai Turf, while Postponed could bid to defend his title in the Dubai Sheema Classic.

Globe-trotting superstar Highland Reel - who won the Breeders' Cup Turf last season - has been given options in the Dubai Sheema Classic and the Dubai World Cup by trainer Aidan O'Brien, who could also turn to the likes of Irish Oaks winner Seventh Heaven (Sheema Classic), Lancaster Bomber (UAE Derby) and Kingfisher (Dubai Gold Cup).

The $1 million Al Quoz Sprint is now contested over six furlongs - having previously taken place over five furlongs - and July Cup winner Limato spearheads the British challenge. Henry Candy's stable star could clash with the likes of Hong Kong sprinter Peniaphobia and Australian speedball Malaguerra.

A total of 1,549 nominations for 779 horses from 22 countries were received for World Cup day.