The four championship races are non-runner, no bet with Paddy Power PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Paddy Power go non-runner, no bet

PADDY POWER have gone non-runner, no bet on the four championship races at this year's Cheltenham Festival with doubts surrounding the destination of some of the leading contenders for the races.

Where the likes of Annie Power, Vroum Vroum Mag and Faugheen will end up has yet to become clear prompting Paddy Power to be the first bookmaker offer the concession. Sky Bet are non-runner, no bet on the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

By going non-runner, no bet Paddy Power are hoping to create some ante-post activity on the Stan James Champion Hurdle, Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle and Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: "We've decided to become the first bookie to introduce the popular non-runner, no bet concession on the four championship races.

"This should help inject some valuable momentum into these Cheltenham markets with punters able to back popular jumping stars such as Faugheen, Annie Power and Vroum Vroum Mag with no fear of losing their cash if unfortunately they don't show or are targeted at another contest."