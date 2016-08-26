Paddy Power Betfair: first interim results were strong PICTURE: Unknown

Paddy Power Betfair post positive interim results

Paddy Power Betfair posted their first set of interim results since merging in February, with the betting giants delivering double-digit revenue increases across all four sectors.

Created on February 2, Paddy Power Betfair reported a revenue increase of 18 per cent to £759 million for the six-month period ending June 30.

EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) grew 31 per cent to £181m, notwithstanding a £37m (31 per cent) increase in marketing spend.

Underlying operating profit rose 40 per cent to £105m.

Online revenue was up 20 per cent to £440m, while retail revenue increased 12 per cent to £147m. There was also gains of 17 per cent (to A$129m) in the Australian sector and 16 per cent ($43m) for the US arm of the company.

Merger reported to be going well

The firm claimed integration after the merger is ahead of schedule and forecast cost synergies of £65m will be achieved next year. That would be a sizeable increase on the £50m target.

Looking forward, Paddy Power Betfair expect to reach EBITDA of between £365 and £385m for the full year.

Chief executive Breon Corcoran said: "Paddy Power Betfair has sustained good momentum through a period of considerable change. The restructuring is now largely complete and the merger synergies are being delivered ahead of schedule.

"We are creating a world-class operation by exploiting the unique assets and capabilities of each legacy business, particularly in the key functions of technology, marketing and trading.

"While our industry remains highly competitive and is exposed to the prevailing economic and regulatory environments, our strong market positions, increased scale and enhanced capabilities position us well for sustainable, profitable growth."

Kenny stepping down

It was also announced on Wednesday that Stewart Kenny, who co-founded Paddy Power in 1988 and has been serving as a non-executive director for the past 13 years, is stepping down from his role.

Gary McGann, chairman of Paddy Power Betfair said: "After 40 years in bookmaking and 28 years' involvement with this business, Stewart has an enviable record in the industry and leaves a great legacy.

"He was instrumental in creating a highly successful international business from a small domestically-focussed retail operation at inception. Stewart, more than anyone, positively influenced the culture of the business.

"He played a hugely supportive role in the merger of Paddy Power with Betfair. He is retiring after many years of enormous service to the Company and the industry. We wish him every success in the future and thank him for his incredible contribution to this business."